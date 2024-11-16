iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

