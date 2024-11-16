iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $98.33. 1,682,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,146. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

