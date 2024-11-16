iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $300.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,337,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,558,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

