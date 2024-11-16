John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 960 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FRP Trading Up 1.6 %

FRPH opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $593.17 million, a P/E ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FRP by 68.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

