JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 314. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

