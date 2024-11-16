KBC Group NV Has $17.55 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 226,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

