KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 335,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

ITW opened at $270.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.