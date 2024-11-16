KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 108,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 102,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $56.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

