KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $9,074,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $6,321,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.69 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

