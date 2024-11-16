KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

KKR opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.