KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

