Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $11 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $889,956,000 after buying an additional 1,076,876 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

