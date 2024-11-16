Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $400.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.63. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

