Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.64 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11,471.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13,829.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,052,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,769,000 after purchasing an additional 813,744 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 769,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 761,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,278,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $112.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.27 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

