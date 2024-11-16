Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 101 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,975.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,360.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3,983.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,079.50 and a one year high of $5,069.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

