Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 11,320 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,115,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This trade represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,924 shares of company stock worth $1,798,131 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

