Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,715 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

