Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

