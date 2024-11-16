Koa Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koa Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $198.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $203.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

