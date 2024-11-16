KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 333,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 240,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SPYG stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,981. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

