KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $5,024,928 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

NOW traded down $28.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,011.39. 1,498,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $932.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.