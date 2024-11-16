KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,289 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 5,672,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,754. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.