Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.310 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.