Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,300 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 507,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,720. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

