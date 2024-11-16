Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Performance

DIAL opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Profile

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

