Lifeworks Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,244,856 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $889,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

UBER stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

