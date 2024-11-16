Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.20), with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.14).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 751.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 790.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £785.89 ($990.41) per share, for a total transaction of £78,589 ($99,040.96). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 326 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,300. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

