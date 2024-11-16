LJI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,929. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

