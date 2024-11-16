LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $38.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $746.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,334,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $882.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $869.77. The company has a market capitalization of $708.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

