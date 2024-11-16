LJI Wealth Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LJI Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.15 and a 12 month high of $139.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

