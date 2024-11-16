Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

