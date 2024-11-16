Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 204.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lucid Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lucid Diagnostics worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

