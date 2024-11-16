Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.50. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 78,078 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Maravai LifeSciences

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $5,373,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,123,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,252.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 365,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 359,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 255,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.