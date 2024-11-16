Marcus’ (MCS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE MCS opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $685.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,711.35. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Marcus by 2,057.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

