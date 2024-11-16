Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,032.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $222.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.28 and a 52-week high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

