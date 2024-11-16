Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $588.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.19 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average of $555.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

