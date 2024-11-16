Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $289,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after buying an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

