Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

VHT opened at $260.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $232.21 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

