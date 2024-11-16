Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $538.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $529.25 and its 200 day moving average is $508.18. The stock has a market cap of $487.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.75 and a twelve month high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

