Michael J. Todaro Sells 4,786 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,682.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $596,696.70. This represents a 63.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTB opened at $214.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.37 and a 1-year high of $216.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.65.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

