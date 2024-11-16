MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Short Interest Up 51.4% in October

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 15th total of 865,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

HOLO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 2,265,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,838. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $1,968.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

