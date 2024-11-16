MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $322.70 and last traded at $323.69. Approximately 10,204,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 17,057,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. The trade was a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $242,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,484.10. This represents a 10.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,954 shares of company stock worth $30,553,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

