Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mill City Ventures III stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.29. Mill City Ventures III has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

