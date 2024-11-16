Miramar Capital LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.79 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

