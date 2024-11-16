Miramar Capital LLC Invests $229,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,799,000 after buying an additional 988,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MetLife by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

MetLife Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MET opened at $83.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 43.95%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

