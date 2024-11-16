Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Increases Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Bread Financial worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 93.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

