Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $90,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after acquiring an additional 477,682 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,673,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 698,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after acquiring an additional 423,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. This trade represents a 17.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,351 shares of company stock worth $7,565,843 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

