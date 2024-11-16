Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,919,000 after buying an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 23.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,370 shares of company stock valued at $97,749,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $593.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.16.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $521.89 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $395.55 and a 1-year high of $534.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

