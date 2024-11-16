Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Reduces Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,541 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in AerCap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 874,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,843,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 350,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 231.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 44.7% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

