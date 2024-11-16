Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2,384.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 149,815 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This trade represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.23. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

